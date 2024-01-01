10 thousand Aruban florins to Kenyan shillings

Convert AWG to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
719,358 kes

ƒ1.000 AWG = Ksh71.94 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
AWG to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

KES
1 AWG to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.589474.3184
Low71.782171.4721
Average72.075472.2227
Change-0.90%-1.71%
1 AWG to KES stats

The performance of AWG to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.5894 and a 30 day low of 71.7821. This means the 30 day average was 72.0754. The change for AWG to KES was -0.90.

The performance of AWG to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.3184 and a 90 day low of 71.4721. This means the 90 day average was 72.2227. The change for AWG to KES was -1.71.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.90.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91412.1280.5160.6131.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2620.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kenyan Shilling
1 AWG71.93580 KES
5 AWG359.67900 KES
10 AWG719.35800 KES
20 AWG1,438.71600 KES
50 AWG3,596.79000 KES
100 AWG7,193.58000 KES
250 AWG17,983.95000 KES
500 AWG35,967.90000 KES
1000 AWG71,935.80000 KES
2000 AWG143,871.60000 KES
5000 AWG359,679.00000 KES
10000 AWG719,358.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Aruban Florin
1 KES0.01390 AWG
5 KES0.06951 AWG
10 KES0.13901 AWG
20 KES0.27803 AWG
50 KES0.69507 AWG
100 KES1.39013 AWG
250 KES3.47533 AWG
500 KES6.95065 AWG
1000 KES13.90130 AWG
2000 KES27.80260 AWG
5000 KES69.50650 AWG
10000 KES139.01300 AWG