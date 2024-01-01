100 Aruban florins to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert AWG to FKP at the real exchange rate

100 awg
42.52 fkp

ƒ1.000 AWG = £0.4252 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FKP
1 AWG to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44050.4427
Low0.42150.4215
Average0.43100.4349
Change-2.54%-2.79%
View full history

1 AWG to FKP stats

The performance of AWG to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4405 and a 30 day low of 0.4215. This means the 30 day average was 0.4310. The change for AWG to FKP was -2.54.

The performance of AWG to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4427 and a 90 day low of 0.4215. This means the 90 day average was 0.4349. The change for AWG to FKP was -2.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.8750.7610.9041.6041.307
1 AUD0.67810.91412.1130.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2460.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Falkland Islands Pound
1 AWG0.42518 FKP
5 AWG2.12588 FKP
10 AWG4.25175 FKP
20 AWG8.50350 FKP
50 AWG21.25875 FKP
100 AWG42.51750 FKP
250 AWG106.29375 FKP
500 AWG212.58750 FKP
1000 AWG425.17500 FKP
2000 AWG850.35000 FKP
5000 AWG2,125.87500 FKP
10000 AWG4,251.75000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Aruban Florin
1 FKP2.35197 AWG
5 FKP11.75985 AWG
10 FKP23.51970 AWG
20 FKP47.03940 AWG
50 FKP117.59850 AWG
100 FKP235.19700 AWG
250 FKP587.99250 AWG
500 FKP1,175.98500 AWG
1000 FKP2,351.97000 AWG
2000 FKP4,703.94000 AWG
5000 FKP11,759.85000 AWG
10000 FKP23,519.70000 AWG