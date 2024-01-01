10 Aruban florins to Djiboutian francs

Convert AWG to DJF at the real exchange rate

10 awg
993 djf

ƒ1.000 AWG = Fdj99.33 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
AWG to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DJF
1 AWG to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High99.383899.4201
Low99.207399.1363
Average99.325299.2978
Change0.12%0.12%
1 AWG to DJF stats

The performance of AWG to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.3838 and a 30 day low of 99.2073. This means the 30 day average was 99.3252. The change for AWG to DJF was 0.12.

The performance of AWG to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 99.4201 and a 90 day low of 99.1363. This means the 90 day average was 99.2978. The change for AWG to DJF was 0.12.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8320.7610.9041.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0890.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2160.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Djiboutian Franc
1 AWG99.32850 DJF
5 AWG496.64250 DJF
10 AWG993.28500 DJF
20 AWG1,986.57000 DJF
50 AWG4,966.42500 DJF
100 AWG9,932.85000 DJF
250 AWG24,832.12500 DJF
500 AWG49,664.25000 DJF
1000 AWG99,328.50000 DJF
2000 AWG198,657.00000 DJF
5000 AWG496,642.50000 DJF
10000 AWG993,285.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Aruban Florin
1 DJF0.01007 AWG
5 DJF0.05034 AWG
10 DJF0.10068 AWG
20 DJF0.20135 AWG
50 DJF0.50338 AWG
100 DJF1.00676 AWG
250 DJF2.51690 AWG
500 DJF5.03380 AWG
1000 DJF10.06760 AWG
2000 DJF20.13520 AWG
5000 DJF50.33800 AWG
10000 DJF100.67600 AWG