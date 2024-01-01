10 thousand Aruban florins to Costa Rican colóns

Convert AWG to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
2,899,020 crc

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₡289.9 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 AWG to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High295.9890298.3520
Low288.8210288.8210
Average292.3543293.5046
Change-0.89%-2.08%
View full history

1 AWG to CRC stats

The performance of AWG to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 295.9890 and a 30 day low of 288.8210. This means the 30 day average was 292.3543. The change for AWG to CRC was -0.89.

The performance of AWG to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 298.3520 and a 90 day low of 288.8210. This means the 90 day average was 293.5046. The change for AWG to CRC was -2.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4741.34917.8190.7610.9031.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0860.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2080.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Costa Rican Colón
1 AWG289.90200 CRC
5 AWG1,449.51000 CRC
10 AWG2,899.02000 CRC
20 AWG5,798.04000 CRC
50 AWG14,495.10000 CRC
100 AWG28,990.20000 CRC
250 AWG72,475.50000 CRC
500 AWG144,951.00000 CRC
1000 AWG289,902.00000 CRC
2000 AWG579,804.00000 CRC
5000 AWG1,449,510.00000 CRC
10000 AWG2,899,020.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Aruban Florin
1 CRC0.00345 AWG
5 CRC0.01725 AWG
10 CRC0.03449 AWG
20 CRC0.06899 AWG
50 CRC0.17247 AWG
100 CRC0.34494 AWG
250 CRC0.86236 AWG
500 CRC1.72472 AWG
1000 CRC3.44944 AWG
2000 CRC6.89888 AWG
5000 CRC17.24720 AWG
10000 CRC34.49440 AWG