2,000 Aruban florins to Belize dollars

Convert AWG to BZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 awg
2,234.64 bzd

ƒ1.000 AWG = BZ$1.117 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
AWG to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BZD
1 AWG to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.11731.1173
Low1.11731.1173
Average1.11731.1173
Change0.00%0.00%
1 AWG to BZD stats

The performance of AWG to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1173 and a 30 day low of 1.1173. This means the 30 day average was 1.1173. The change for AWG to BZD was 0.00.

The performance of AWG to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1173 and a 90 day low of 1.1173. This means the 90 day average was 1.1173. The change for AWG to BZD was 0.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Belize Dollar
1 AWG1.11732 BZD
5 AWG5.58660 BZD
10 AWG11.17320 BZD
20 AWG22.34640 BZD
50 AWG55.86600 BZD
100 AWG111.73200 BZD
250 AWG279.33000 BZD
500 AWG558.66000 BZD
1000 AWG1,117.32000 BZD
2000 AWG2,234.64000 BZD
5000 AWG5,586.60000 BZD
10000 AWG11,173.20000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BZD0.89500 AWG
5 BZD4.47500 AWG
10 BZD8.95000 AWG
20 BZD17.90000 AWG
50 BZD44.75000 AWG
100 BZD89.50000 AWG
250 BZD223.75000 AWG
500 BZD447.50000 AWG
1000 BZD895.00000 AWG
2000 BZD1,790.00000 AWG
5000 BZD4,475.00000 AWG
10000 BZD8,950.00000 AWG