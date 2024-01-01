50 Aruban florins to Azerbaijani manats

Convert AWG to AZN at the real exchange rate

50 awg
47.49 azn

ƒ1.000 AWG = man.0.9499 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
AWG to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AZN
1 AWG to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94990.9499
Low0.94920.9485
Average0.94950.9493
Change0.06%0.07%
View full history

1 AWG to AZN stats

The performance of AWG to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9499 and a 30 day low of 0.9492. This means the 30 day average was 0.9495. The change for AWG to AZN was 0.06.

The performance of AWG to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9499 and a 90 day low of 0.9485. This means the 90 day average was 0.9493. The change for AWG to AZN was 0.07.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AWG0.94986 AZN
5 AWG4.74930 AZN
10 AWG9.49860 AZN
20 AWG18.99720 AZN
50 AWG47.49300 AZN
100 AWG94.98600 AZN
250 AWG237.46500 AZN
500 AWG474.93000 AZN
1000 AWG949.86000 AZN
2000 AWG1,899.72000 AZN
5000 AWG4,749.30000 AZN
10000 AWG9,498.60000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Aruban Florin
1 AZN1.05279 AWG
5 AZN5.26395 AWG
10 AZN10.52790 AWG
20 AZN21.05580 AWG
50 AZN52.63950 AWG
100 AZN105.27900 AWG
250 AZN263.19750 AWG
500 AZN526.39500 AWG
1000 AZN1,052.79000 AWG
2000 AZN2,105.58000 AWG
5000 AZN5,263.95000 AWG
10000 AZN10,527.90000 AWG