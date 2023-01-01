Argentine pesos to Belarusian rubles today

Convert ARS to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
9.34 byn

1.00000 ARS = 0.00934 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.541071.37030.92218.23351.3487518.23380.806549
1 AUD0.648910.8891880.59828511.83170.87520411.83190.52337
1 CAD0.7297671.1246210.67284513.30620.98427413.30640.588593
1 EUR1.08461.671441.48623119.77611.4628519.77640.87475

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 ARS0.00934 BYN
5 ARS0.04669 BYN
10 ARS0.09338 BYN
20 ARS0.18675 BYN
50 ARS0.46689 BYN
100 ARS0.93377 BYN
250 ARS2.33443 BYN
500 ARS4.66886 BYN
1000 ARS9.33771 BYN
2000 ARS18.67542 BYN
5000 ARS46.68855 BYN
10000 ARS93.37710 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 BYN107.09300 ARS
5 BYN535.46500 ARS
10 BYN1070.93000 ARS
20 BYN2141.86000 ARS
50 BYN5354.65000 ARS
100 BYN10709.30000 ARS
250 BYN26773.25000 ARS
500 BYN53546.50000 ARS
1000 BYN107093.00000 ARS
2000 BYN214186.00000 ARS
5000 BYN535465.00000 ARS
10000 BYN1070930.00000 ARS