10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Thai bahts

Convert AOA to THB at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
370.37 thb

Kz1.000 AOA = ฿0.03704 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 AOA to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04000.0429
Low0.03670.0367
Average0.03840.0406
Change-6.75%-13.33%
View full history

1 AOA to THB stats

The performance of AOA to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0400 and a 30 day low of 0.0367. This means the 30 day average was 0.0384. The change for AOA to THB was -6.75.

The performance of AOA to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0429 and a 90 day low of 0.0367. This means the 90 day average was 0.0406. The change for AOA to THB was -13.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4781.30617.86883.910.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6341.44419.7592.7450.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0950.96813.23862.1670.564
1 AUD0.6770.6120.91310.88412.08856.7650.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Thai Baht
1 AOA0.03704 THB
5 AOA0.18518 THB
10 AOA0.37037 THB
20 AOA0.74074 THB
50 AOA1.85184 THB
100 AOA3.70368 THB
250 AOA9.25920 THB
500 AOA18.51840 THB
1000 AOA37.03680 THB
2000 AOA74.07360 THB
5000 AOA185.18400 THB
10000 AOA370.36800 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Angolan Kwanza
1 THB27.00020 AOA
5 THB135.00100 AOA
10 THB270.00200 AOA
20 THB540.00400 AOA
50 THB1,350.01000 AOA
100 THB2,700.02000 AOA
250 THB6,750.05000 AOA
500 THB13,500.10000 AOA
1000 THB27,000.20000 AOA
2000 THB54,000.40000 AOA
5000 THB135,001.00000 AOA
10000 THB270,002.00000 AOA