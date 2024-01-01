2,000 Angolan kwanzas to Romanian leus

Convert AOA to RON at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
9.77 ron

Kz1.000 AOA = L0.004885 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
AOA to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 AOA to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00510.0054
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00500.0052
Change-4.76%-8.48%
1 AOA to RON stats

The performance of AOA to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for AOA to RON was -4.76.

The performance of AOA to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for AOA to RON was -8.48.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Romanian Leu
1 AOA0.00488 RON
5 AOA0.02442 RON
10 AOA0.04885 RON
20 AOA0.09769 RON
50 AOA0.24423 RON
100 AOA0.48845 RON
250 AOA1.22113 RON
500 AOA2.44227 RON
1000 AOA4.88453 RON
2000 AOA9.76906 RON
5000 AOA24.42265 RON
10000 AOA48.84530 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Angolan Kwanza
1 RON204.72800 AOA
5 RON1,023.64000 AOA
10 RON2,047.28000 AOA
20 RON4,094.56000 AOA
50 RON10,236.40000 AOA
100 RON20,472.80000 AOA
250 RON51,182.00000 AOA
500 RON102,364.00000 AOA
1000 RON204,728.00000 AOA
2000 RON409,456.00000 AOA
5000 RON1,023,640.00000 AOA
10000 RON2,047,280.00000 AOA