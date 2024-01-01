5,000 Angolan kwanzas to Georgian laris

Convert AOA to GEL at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
14.58 gel

Kz1.000 AOA = ₾0.002915 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:55
AOA to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 AOA to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00310.0033
Low0.00290.0029
Average0.00300.0031
Change-4.32%-10.56%
1 AOA to GEL stats

The performance of AOA to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0031 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for AOA to GEL was -4.32.

The performance of AOA to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0033 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for AOA to GEL was -10.56.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Georgian Lari
1 AOA0.00292 GEL
5 AOA0.01458 GEL
10 AOA0.02915 GEL
20 AOA0.05831 GEL
50 AOA0.14577 GEL
100 AOA0.29153 GEL
250 AOA0.72883 GEL
500 AOA1.45766 GEL
1000 AOA2.91531 GEL
2000 AOA5.83062 GEL
5000 AOA14.57655 GEL
10000 AOA29.15310 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Angolan Kwanza
1 GEL343.01700 AOA
5 GEL1,715.08500 AOA
10 GEL3,430.17000 AOA
20 GEL6,860.34000 AOA
50 GEL17,150.85000 AOA
100 GEL34,301.70000 AOA
250 GEL85,754.25000 AOA
500 GEL171,508.50000 AOA
1000 GEL343,017.00000 AOA
2000 GEL686,034.00000 AOA
5000 GEL1,715,085.00000 AOA
10000 GEL3,430,170.00000 AOA