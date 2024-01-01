1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Turkish liras

Convert ANG to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
19,036.60 try

ƒ1.000 ANG = TL19.04 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
ANG to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TRY
1 ANG to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.075119.0751
Low18.557818.0391
Average18.855718.5031
Change2.57%4.42%
View full history

1 ANG to TRY stats

The performance of ANG to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.0751 and a 30 day low of 18.5578. This means the 30 day average was 18.8557. The change for ANG to TRY was 2.57.

The performance of ANG to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.0751 and a 90 day low of 18.0391. This means the 90 day average was 18.5031. The change for ANG to TRY was 4.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

