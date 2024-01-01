1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Russian rubles

Convert ANG to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
50,539.30 rub

ƒ1.000 ANG = руб50.54 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ANG to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RUB
1 ANG to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.396651.3966
Low47.416246.6481
Average50.015549.3297
Change6.01%1.82%
1 ANG to RUB stats

The performance of ANG to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.3966 and a 30 day low of 47.4162. This means the 30 day average was 50.0155. The change for ANG to RUB was 6.01.

The performance of ANG to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.3966 and a 90 day low of 46.6481. This means the 90 day average was 49.3297. The change for ANG to RUB was 1.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.841.34983.878
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7691.44319.7211.49192.718
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1021.71523.4341.772110.177
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1470.84352.411

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Russian Ruble
1 ANG50.53930 RUB
5 ANG252.69650 RUB
10 ANG505.39300 RUB
20 ANG1,010.78600 RUB
50 ANG2,526.96500 RUB
100 ANG5,053.93000 RUB
250 ANG12,634.82500 RUB
500 ANG25,269.65000 RUB
1000 ANG50,539.30000 RUB
2000 ANG101,078.60000 RUB
5000 ANG252,696.50000 RUB
10000 ANG505,393.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 RUB0.01979 ANG
5 RUB0.09893 ANG
10 RUB0.19787 ANG
20 RUB0.39573 ANG
50 RUB0.98933 ANG
100 RUB1.97866 ANG
250 RUB4.94665 ANG
500 RUB9.89330 ANG
1000 RUB19.78660 ANG
2000 RUB39.57320 ANG
5000 RUB98.93300 ANG
10000 RUB197.86600 ANG