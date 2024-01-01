1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ANG to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
2,093.85 pen

ƒ1.000 ANG = S/.2.094 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 ANG to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.09922.1509
Low2.08272.0756
Average2.09032.1022
Change0.15%0.36%
View full history

1 ANG to PEN stats

The performance of ANG to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0992 and a 30 day low of 2.0827. This means the 30 day average was 2.0903. The change for ANG to PEN was 0.15.

The performance of ANG to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1509 and a 90 day low of 2.0756. This means the 90 day average was 2.1022. The change for ANG to PEN was 0.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.841.34983.878
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7691.44319.721.49192.715
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1021.71523.4351.772110.182
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.150.84352.424

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ANG2.09385 PEN
5 ANG10.46925 PEN
10 ANG20.93850 PEN
20 ANG41.87700 PEN
50 ANG104.69250 PEN
100 ANG209.38500 PEN
250 ANG523.46250 PEN
500 ANG1,046.92500 PEN
1000 ANG2,093.85000 PEN
2000 ANG4,187.70000 PEN
5000 ANG10,469.25000 PEN
10000 ANG20,938.50000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 PEN0.47759 ANG
5 PEN2.38794 ANG
10 PEN4.77588 ANG
20 PEN9.55176 ANG
50 PEN23.87940 ANG
100 PEN47.75880 ANG
250 PEN119.39700 ANG
500 PEN238.79400 ANG
1000 PEN477.58800 ANG
2000 PEN955.17600 ANG
5000 PEN2,387.94000 ANG
10000 PEN4,775.88000 ANG