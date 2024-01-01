1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mexican pesos

Convert ANG to MXN

1 ang
11.01 mxn

ƒ1.000 ANG = Mex$11.01 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate
ANG to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 ANG to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.086111.0861
Low10.41229.7863
Average10.714910.3575
Change2.81%10.65%
1 ANG to MXN stats

The performance of ANG to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0861 and a 30 day low of 10.4122. This means the 30 day average was 10.7149. The change for ANG to MXN was 2.81.

The performance of ANG to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0861 and a 90 day low of 9.7863. This means the 90 day average was 10.3575. The change for ANG to MXN was 10.65.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Mexican Peso
1 ANG11.01270 MXN
5 ANG55.06350 MXN
10 ANG110.12700 MXN
20 ANG220.25400 MXN
50 ANG550.63500 MXN
100 ANG1,101.27000 MXN
250 ANG2,753.17500 MXN
500 ANG5,506.35000 MXN
1000 ANG11,012.70000 MXN
2000 ANG22,025.40000 MXN
5000 ANG55,063.50000 MXN
10000 ANG110,127.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MXN0.09080 ANG
5 MXN0.45402 ANG
10 MXN0.90804 ANG
20 MXN1.81608 ANG
50 MXN4.54020 ANG
100 MXN9.08039 ANG
250 MXN22.70098 ANG
500 MXN45.40195 ANG
1000 MXN90.80390 ANG
2000 MXN181.60780 ANG
5000 MXN454.01950 ANG
10000 MXN908.03900 ANG