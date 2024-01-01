1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ANG to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 ang
269.17 kzt

ƒ1.000 ANG = ₸269.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

ANG to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

KZT
1 ANG to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High270.4050270.4050
Low265.4530249.7850
Average267.9344263.4281
Change1.40%7.53%
1 ANG to KZT stats

The performance of ANG to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 270.4050 and a 30 day low of 265.4530. This means the 30 day average was 267.9344. The change for ANG to KZT was 1.40.

The performance of ANG to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 270.4050 and a 90 day low of 249.7850. This means the 90 day average was 263.4281. The change for ANG to KZT was 7.53.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ANG269.17000 KZT
5 ANG1,345.85000 KZT
10 ANG2,691.70000 KZT
20 ANG5,383.40000 KZT
50 ANG13,458.50000 KZT
100 ANG26,917.00000 KZT
250 ANG67,292.50000 KZT
500 ANG134,585.00000 KZT
1000 ANG269,170.00000 KZT
2000 ANG538,340.00000 KZT
5000 ANG1,345,850.00000 KZT
10000 ANG2,691,700.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 KZT0.00372 ANG
5 KZT0.01858 ANG
10 KZT0.03715 ANG
20 KZT0.07430 ANG
50 KZT0.18576 ANG
100 KZT0.37151 ANG
250 KZT0.92878 ANG
500 KZT1.85756 ANG
1000 KZT3.71512 ANG
2000 KZT7.43024 ANG
5000 KZT18.57560 ANG
10000 KZT37.15120 ANG