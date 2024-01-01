2,000 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ghanaian cedis

Convert ANG to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 ang
17,454.30 ghs

ƒ1.000 ANG = GH¢8.727 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 ANG to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.72728.7272
Low8.35207.8883
Average8.57428.2773
Change4.49%10.63%
View full history

1 ANG to GHS stats

The performance of ANG to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7272 and a 30 day low of 8.3520. This means the 30 day average was 8.5742. The change for ANG to GHS was 4.49.

The performance of ANG to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7272 and a 90 day low of 7.8883. This means the 90 day average was 8.2773. The change for ANG to GHS was 10.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7621.6011.30617.8551.34983.866
1 EUR1.10410.8411.7691.44319.7191.4992.622
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4381.771110.091
1 NZD0.6240.5650.47610.81611.1490.84352.37

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ANG8.72715 GHS
5 ANG43.63575 GHS
10 ANG87.27150 GHS
20 ANG174.54300 GHS
50 ANG436.35750 GHS
100 ANG872.71500 GHS
250 ANG2,181.78750 GHS
500 ANG4,363.57500 GHS
1000 ANG8,727.15000 GHS
2000 ANG17,454.30000 GHS
5000 ANG43,635.75000 GHS
10000 ANG87,271.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 GHS0.11459 ANG
5 GHS0.57293 ANG
10 GHS1.14585 ANG
20 GHS2.29170 ANG
50 GHS5.72925 ANG
100 GHS11.45850 ANG
250 GHS28.64625 ANG
500 GHS57.29250 ANG
1000 GHS114.58500 ANG
2000 GHS229.17000 ANG
5000 GHS572.92500 ANG
10000 GHS1,145.85000 ANG