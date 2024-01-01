20 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Brazilian reais

Convert ANG to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 ang
62.70 brl

ƒ1.000 ANG = R$3.135 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 ANG to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.20023.2135
Low3.02032.9335
Average3.09993.0753
Change-2.03%6.87%
View full history

1 ANG to BRL stats

The performance of ANG to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2002 and a 30 day low of 3.0203. This means the 30 day average was 3.0999. The change for ANG to BRL was -2.03.

The performance of ANG to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2135 and a 90 day low of 2.9335. This means the 90 day average was 3.0753. The change for ANG to BRL was 6.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7621.6011.30617.8481.34983.866
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7681.44319.7131.4992.63
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4351.771110.12
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.1480.84352.383

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Brazilian Real
1 ANG3.13500 BRL
5 ANG15.67500 BRL
10 ANG31.35000 BRL
20 ANG62.70000 BRL
50 ANG156.75000 BRL
100 ANG313.50000 BRL
250 ANG783.75000 BRL
500 ANG1,567.50000 BRL
1000 ANG3,135.00000 BRL
2000 ANG6,270.00000 BRL
5000 ANG15,675.00000 BRL
10000 ANG31,350.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BRL0.31898 ANG
5 BRL1.59490 ANG
10 BRL3.18979 ANG
20 BRL6.37958 ANG
50 BRL15.94895 ANG
100 BRL31.89790 ANG
250 BRL79.74475 ANG
500 BRL159.48950 ANG
1000 BRL318.97900 ANG
2000 BRL637.95800 ANG
5000 BRL1,594.89500 ANG
10000 BRL3,189.79000 ANG