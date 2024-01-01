10 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Aruban florins

Convert ANG to AWG at the real exchange rate

10,000 ang
10,000 awg

ƒ1.000 ANG = ƒ1.000 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
ANG to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 ANG to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00001.0000
Low1.00001.0000
Average1.00001.0000
Change0.00%0.00%
1 ANG to AWG stats

The performance of ANG to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0000 and a 30 day low of 1.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for ANG to AWG was 0.00.

The performance of ANG to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0000 and a 90 day low of 1.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for ANG to AWG was 0.00.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Aruban Florin
1 ANG1.00000 AWG
5 ANG5.00000 AWG
10 ANG10.00000 AWG
20 ANG20.00000 AWG
50 ANG50.00000 AWG
100 ANG100.00000 AWG
250 ANG250.00000 AWG
500 ANG500.00000 AWG
1000 ANG1,000.00000 AWG
2000 ANG2,000.00000 AWG
5000 ANG5,000.00000 AWG
10000 ANG10,000.00000 AWG
