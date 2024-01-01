10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert ANG to AED at the real exchange rate
ANG to AED conversion chart
1 ANG = 2.05190 AED
0
|1 ANG to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.0520
|2.0520
|Low
|2.0518
|2.0518
|Average
|2.0519
|2.0520
|Change
|-0.00%
|-0.00%
|View full history
1 ANG to AED stats
The performance of ANG to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0520 and a 30 day low of 2.0518. This means the 30 day average was 2.0519. The change for ANG to AED was -0.00.
The performance of ANG to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0520 and a 90 day low of 2.0518. This means the 90 day average was 2.0520. The change for ANG to AED was -0.00.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 ANG
|2.05190 AED
|5 ANG
|10.25950 AED
|10 ANG
|20.51900 AED
|20 ANG
|41.03800 AED
|50 ANG
|102.59500 AED
|100 ANG
|205.19000 AED
|250 ANG
|512.97500 AED
|500 ANG
|1,025.95000 AED
|1000 ANG
|2,051.90000 AED
|2000 ANG
|4,103.80000 AED
|5000 ANG
|10,259.50000 AED
|10000 ANG
|20,519.00000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 AED
|0.48735 ANG
|5 AED
|2.43677 ANG
|10 AED
|4.87353 ANG
|20 AED
|9.74706 ANG
|50 AED
|24.36765 ANG
|100 AED
|48.73530 ANG
|250 AED
|121.83825 ANG
|500 AED
|243.67650 ANG
|1000 AED
|487.35300 ANG
|2000 AED
|974.70600 ANG
|5000 AED
|2,436.76500 ANG
|10000 AED
|4,873.53000 ANG