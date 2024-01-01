1 Armenian dram to Zambian kwacha

Convert AMD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.07 zmw

֏1.000 AMD = ZK0.06724 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
AMD to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 AMD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06790.0683
Low0.06640.0623
Average0.06730.0665
Change0.77%0.10%
1 AMD to ZMW stats

The performance of AMD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0679 and a 30 day low of 0.0664. This means the 30 day average was 0.0673. The change for AMD to ZMW was 0.77.

The performance of AMD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0683 and a 90 day low of 0.0623. This means the 90 day average was 0.0665. The change for AMD to ZMW was 0.10.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / ZMW
1 AMD0.06724 ZMW
5 AMD0.33622 ZMW
10 AMD0.67245 ZMW
20 AMD1.34489 ZMW
50 AMD3.36224 ZMW
100 AMD6.72447 ZMW
250 AMD16.81118 ZMW
500 AMD33.62235 ZMW
1000 AMD67.24470 ZMW
2000 AMD134.48940 ZMW
5000 AMD336.22350 ZMW
10000 AMD672.44700 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Armenian Dram
1 ZMW14.87110 AMD
5 ZMW74.35550 AMD
10 ZMW148.71100 AMD
20 ZMW297.42200 AMD
50 ZMW743.55500 AMD
100 ZMW1,487.11000 AMD
250 ZMW3,717.77500 AMD
500 ZMW7,435.55000 AMD
1000 ZMW14,871.10000 AMD
2000 ZMW29,742.20000 AMD
5000 ZMW74,355.50000 AMD
10000 ZMW148,711.00000 AMD