10 Armenian drams to South African rand

Convert AMD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.46 zar

֏1.000 AMD = R0.04592 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
AMD to ZAR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZAR
1 AMD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04760.0489
Low0.04570.0457
Average0.04650.0470
Change-2.49%-4.05%
1 AMD to ZAR stats

The performance of AMD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0457. This means the 30 day average was 0.0465. The change for AMD to ZAR was -2.49.

The performance of AMD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0489 and a 90 day low of 0.0457. This means the 90 day average was 0.0470. The change for AMD to ZAR was -4.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6381.491.6320.9421.762
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1161.7711.941.11725.867
1 USD0.9050.762183.8661.3491.4770.85119.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South African Rand
1 AMD0.04592 ZAR
5 AMD0.22959 ZAR
10 AMD0.45918 ZAR
20 AMD0.91835 ZAR
50 AMD2.29588 ZAR
100 AMD4.59175 ZAR
250 AMD11.47938 ZAR
500 AMD22.95875 ZAR
1000 AMD45.91750 ZAR
2000 AMD91.83500 ZAR
5000 AMD229.58750 ZAR
10000 AMD459.17500 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Armenian Dram
1 ZAR21.77820 AMD
5 ZAR108.89100 AMD
10 ZAR217.78200 AMD
20 ZAR435.56400 AMD
50 ZAR1,088.91000 AMD
100 ZAR2,177.82000 AMD
250 ZAR5,444.55000 AMD
500 ZAR10,889.10000 AMD
1000 ZAR21,778.20000 AMD
2000 ZAR43,556.40000 AMD
5000 ZAR108,891.00000 AMD
10000 ZAR217,782.00000 AMD