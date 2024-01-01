1 thousand Armenian drams to Tongan paʻangas

Convert AMD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
5.91 top

֏1.000 AMD = T$0.005910 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
AMD to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TOP
1 AMD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0061
Low0.00590.0059
Average0.00600.0060
Change-1.40%-1.84%
1 AMD to TOP stats

The performance of AMD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for AMD to TOP was -1.40.

The performance of AMD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for AMD to TOP was -1.84.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AMD0.00591 TOP
5 AMD0.02955 TOP
10 AMD0.05910 TOP
20 AMD0.11820 TOP
50 AMD0.29551 TOP
100 AMD0.59102 TOP
250 AMD1.47755 TOP
500 AMD2.95509 TOP
1000 AMD5.91018 TOP
2000 AMD11.82036 TOP
5000 AMD29.55090 TOP
10000 AMD59.10180 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Armenian Dram
1 TOP169.19900 AMD
5 TOP845.99500 AMD
10 TOP1,691.99000 AMD
20 TOP3,383.98000 AMD
50 TOP8,459.95000 AMD
100 TOP16,919.90000 AMD
250 TOP42,299.75000 AMD
500 TOP84,599.50000 AMD
1000 TOP169,199.00000 AMD
2000 TOP338,398.00000 AMD
5000 TOP845,995.00000 AMD
10000 TOP1,691,990.00000 AMD