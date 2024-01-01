5,000 Armenian drams to Lebanese pounds

Convert AMD to LBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
1,153,410 lbp

֏1.000 AMD = ل.ل.230.7 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
AMD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 AMD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High231.2650231.3710
Low230.2980230.2270
Average230.8064230.8019
Change0.08%-0.18%
1 AMD to LBP stats

The performance of AMD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 231.2650 and a 30 day low of 230.2980. This means the 30 day average was 230.8064. The change for AMD to LBP was 0.08.

The performance of AMD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 231.3710 and a 90 day low of 230.2270. This means the 90 day average was 230.8019. The change for AMD to LBP was -0.18.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Lebanese Pound
1 AMD230.68200 LBP
5 AMD1,153.41000 LBP
10 AMD2,306.82000 LBP
20 AMD4,613.64000 LBP
50 AMD11,534.10000 LBP
100 AMD23,068.20000 LBP
250 AMD57,670.50000 LBP
500 AMD115,341.00000 LBP
1000 AMD230,682.00000 LBP
2000 AMD461,364.00000 LBP
5000 AMD1,153,410.00000 LBP
10000 AMD2,306,820.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Armenian Dram
1 LBP0.00433 AMD
5 LBP0.02167 AMD
10 LBP0.04335 AMD
20 LBP0.08670 AMD
50 LBP0.21675 AMD
100 LBP0.43350 AMD
250 LBP1.08374 AMD
500 LBP2.16748 AMD
1000 LBP4.33496 AMD
2000 LBP8.66992 AMD
5000 LBP21.67480 AMD
10000 LBP43.34960 AMD