List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

    • v
    VCXA

    10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Class A

    VCXAW

    10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Warrants (19/04/2028)

    VCXB

    10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp III - Class A

    VCXB-U

    10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp III - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War)

    VCXB-WS

    10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp III - Warrants (30/06/2028)

    VSC.FRK

    4SC AG

    VTOL

    Bristow Group Inc

    VTAK

    Catheter Precision Inc

    VLRS

    Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion

    VTMX

    Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Sab

    VINE

    Fresh Vine Wine Inc

    VH2.FRK

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

    VH2.DEX

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

    VINO

    Gaucho Group Holdings Inc

    VRAR

    Glimpse Group Inc (The)

    VATE

    Innovate Corp

    VATE-R

    INNOVATE Corp Rights expiring March 25 2024

    VAC

    Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

    VYX-W

    NCR Corporation WhenIssued

    VYX

    NCR Voyix Corp

    VAC.PAR

    PIERRE VACANCES

    VCKAU

    Scilex Holding Company - Units (1 Ord & 1/2 War)

    VIV

    Telefonica Brasil S.A.

    VGFC

    The Very Good Food Company Inc

    VEEE

    Twin Vee PowerCats Company

    VLK.AMS

    V LANSCHOT KEMPEN

    VVX

    V2X Inc

    VQT.FRK

    va-Q-tec AG

    VQT.DEX

    va-Q-tec AG

    VAF.LIS

    VAA VISTA ALEGRE

    VCSA

    Vacasa Inc - Class A

    VCNX

    Vaccinex Inc

    VAL

    Valaris Ltd

    VAL-WS

    Valaris Ltd Warrants

    VALE

    Vale S.A.

    VLN

    Valens Semiconductor Ltd

    VLN-WS

    Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants each warrant to purchase onehalf of one Ordinary Share

    VLO

    Valero Energy Corp

    VHI

    Valhi Inc

    VAL.LON

    VALIRX PLC

    VLY

    Valley National Bancorp

    VLYPO

    Valley National Bancorp

    VLYPP

    Valley National Bancorp 625 FixedtoFloating Rate Series A NonCumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

    VK.PAR

    VALLOUREC

    VMI

    Valmont Industries Inc

    VLA.PAR

    VALNEVA

    VALN

    Valneva SE

    VALU

    Value Line Inc

    VALUE.AMS

    VALUE8

    VMCA

    Valuence Merger Corp I - Class A

    VMCAU

    Valuence Merger Corp I - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    VMCAW

    Valuence Merger Corp I - Warrants (18/02/2027)

