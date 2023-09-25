Send money to a bank account
Send money to a bank account in 3 easy steps
Enter amount to send in USD.
Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient .
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send USD, receive ARS.
The recipient gets money in ARS directly from Wise’s local bank account.
How to send money to a bank account
- Just tap in how much, and where to.
- Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
- And that's it.
Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.
Online money transfer fees
How much does it cost to send money to a bank account?
To send money to a bank account with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.
You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your money transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.
Delivery time for money transfers to a bank account
On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
Protecting you and your money
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
